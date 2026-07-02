Assam government extends Zubeen Garg death probe panel's tenure by three months

The Assam government has extended the tenure of the one-man judicial commission probing the mysterious death of musician Zubeen Garg by another three months, giving the panel more time to complete its inquiry.

According to an official notification, the commission headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court will continue "for a further period of 3 (three) months w.e.f. 04/07/2026 or till the submission of its report, whichever is earlier".

This is the second extension granted to the commission. It was constituted by the state government on October 3 last year with a six-month deadline to submit its findings. Its tenure was first extended by three months from April 4, which ends on July 3.

The celebrated singer died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had travelled to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the fourth edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF).

The judicial commission is examining the "facts and circumstances" surrounding Garg's death in Singapore. It is also investigating whether there were any lapses, acts of omission or commission, or negligence by any individual, authority or institution in connection with the incident.

The panel has further been tasked with determining "whether any external factors, including the possibility of foul play, conspiracy, or unlawful acts, contributed to or were connected with the incident".

NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, band members Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta, his cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, and his personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya are currently in jail as accused in the case.

Mahanta has been charged under eight sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), while Sharma faces seven charges. Goswami and Amrit Prabha have been booked under six sections each, Bora and Baishya under two sections each, and Sandipan Garg under one charge. The accused face charges including murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy and causing death by negligence.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) launched its probe after more than 60 FIRs were registered across the state.

The Singapore Police Force, which conducted a separate investigation, found no evidence of foul play. A Coroner's Court in Singapore also ruled that the singer had drowned off Lazarus Island after becoming severely intoxicated and refusing to wear a life jacket. Authorities in Assam, however, have maintained that the findings of the Singapore investigation will not affect the ongoing proceedings in India.