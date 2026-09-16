Assam government eyes Rs 50,000 crore investment push under Viksit Assam 2047

The Assam government is working on a plan to facilitate investments worth Rs 50,000 crore in the state as part of its Viksit Assam 2047 vision, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said after a two-day District Commissioners' Conference in Jorhat.

The conference, which concluded around midnight on September 14, focused on district-level development projects and improving the delivery of government schemes and public services.

Sarma said the proposed investment plan would include government infrastructure projects such as the construction of Anganwadi centres, new stadiums and upgrades to infrastructure in educational institutions, from schools to universities. District Commissioners were briefed on projects proposed for their respective districts.

Reducing student dropouts at the secondary level was another key issue discussed at the meeting. Officials also reviewed the implementation of various government schemes and public services.

The conference assessed the progress of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, plans for new medical colleges and the phased conversion of 4,000 health sub-centres into hospitals, a provision announced in the state Budget.

The government also discussed creating land banks in every district to support industrial development as Assam receives a growing number of investment proposals.

Sarma said Gujarat and Maharashtra have reserved up to seven lakh bighas of land as land banks, while Assam currently has less than 10,000 bighas available for future industrial development.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for the upcoming Khel Maharan and the reconstruction of embankments damaged by recent floods. Implementation of programmes listed in the state government's Sankalpa Patra was also discussed.

Sarma announced that the Seva Sankalpa Abhiyan will be held across Assam from September 17 to October 17, with Viksit Bharat 2047 and Viksit Assam 2047 as its central themes.

The month-long campaign will feature drawing, quiz and speech competitions, along with felicitation programmes for Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and mid-day meal cooks.

Seva Setu camps will also be organised at the block level, allowing people to submit applications and raise grievances directly with officials.

The conference was attended by Assam ministers, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, senior officials from various departments and autonomous councils, District Commissioners, Co-District Commissioners and other district administration officials.