The Assam government stated that the state has failed to utilize the Central government funds allocated for minorities for the financial year 2021-22 and 2022-23 amid the ongoing minority scholarship scam investigation by the CBI.

Replying to a question asked by opposition leader Rekibuddin Ahmed, Minister of Minority Welfare and Development Department, Chandra Mohan Patowary said that the Central government under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme has sanctioned Rs 5156.46 lakh in the financial year 2021-22 and Rs 16130.49 lakh in the financial year 2021-23.

Further, the minister also added that the proposal for the construction of 10 Model Degree Colleges and 17 Model Schools received from the Education Department of the Government of Assam as per the Revised Guidelines of PMUVK has been approved in principle by the State Level Committee but as per the revised guidelines, the schemes received from the districts have not been sent to the Central Government.



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Meanwhile, some of the district's proposals for new schemes have not been received as per the latest PMJVK Revised Guidelines - Jorhat, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Hailakandi, Kamrup-(M), Majuli, Sibsagar, Udalguri, Baksa, Bangagaon, Charideo, Dima Hasao, Golaghat, Kamrup, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and West Karbi Anglong districts are among them, as they were not been able to submit their schemes due to lack of timely receipt of new scheme proposals from Block Level Committees as per PMJVK guidelines.

"Letters have already been sent to the districts for proposal of new schemes as per PMJVK Revised Guidelines but new scheme proposals have been received from some districts and the remaining districts have to raise the same with the State Level Committee after receiving proposals," said Chandra Mohan Patowary.

While replying to the anomalies in the funds allocated for minorities, CM Patowary also asserted that CID is currently investigating the case of corruption and scam and only after completion of the investigation process, the information of the schools/colleges where the minority scholarship/scholarship scam took place can be provided.

The amount of money in the scam will also be revealed only after the completion of the investigation.