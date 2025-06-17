The Assam government has announced immediate financial aid of Rs 25,000 each to approximately 350 families affected by a blowout at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) crude oil well in Sivasagar district.

The incident, which began on 12 June at well no. RDS 147, has led to continued gas leakage, prompting urgent government intervention.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, "There are about 350 families in the camp and they are anxious... Compensation will be worked out later. For immediate relief, we will be providing Rs 25,000 each to the families from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund." The government emphasised that further compensation details would be addressed once the leakage is controlled. The affected families have been relocated to temporary camps where they are receiving necessary support.

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri convened a meeting with top officials in Delhi to discuss the situation, highlighting the involvement of both state and central governments. Sarma commented on his coordination with the central authorities, saying, "I will have a video conference with him once I reach Guwahati." The collaboration aims to ensure a swift resolution to the crisis.

Efforts to manage the situation include technical assistance from international experts. An ONGC representative mentioned, "ONGC has said that they have already invited a specialist from the US and they are hopeful that the leakage will be stopped soon. Our chief secretary has spoken to the Union petroleum secretary as well and he has assured of taking all steps." This international collaboration underscores the seriousness of the incident.

The state government has also indicated that more financial assistance could be considered if necessary. An official stated, "If required, the state government will provide more financial assistance and I will also visit the place again." The commitment to revisit the site reflects the government's dedication to resolving the issue comprehensively.

The incident has spurred local organisations to demand accountability from involved parties. Bir Lachit Sena, a regional organisation, pressured SK Petro Services, the firm operating the well. Srinkhal Chaliha, a leader of the group, asserted, "The ONGC will pay its compensation. But the firm cannot wash off its hand. It must provide assistance to the people in the area." Community leaders are actively seeking justice for those affected.

The ONGC has been actively managing the crisis, deploying their most experienced team to contain the gas discharge. The district administration has reported that air pollution remains within acceptable limits, with the Pollution Control Board of Assam closely monitoring the situation. Continuous monitoring is crucial to ensure public safety.

An official from ONGC explained the technical aspects leading to the blowout: "It is a kind of servicing of the well. The production was supposed to start from a new zone after the perforation job. At the time of the incident, the logging perforation operation was going on. Suddenly gas started coming out in an uncontrolled manner immediately after the perforation, leading to the blowout." This technical insight provides a clearer understanding of the challenges faced.

The situation remains critical, with both local and central authorities focused on mitigating the impact on affected communities while striving to resolve the technical challenges at the oil well site. The ongoing efforts demonstrate a collaborative approach to crisis management.