In a surprising development, the Assam government has reconstituted a committee tasked with preparing a revised proposal for a separate code chart for the Assamese script. However, the committee list inadvertently includes the name of eminent educationist and linguist Dr. Ramesh Pathak, who passed away on January 27, 2021.

The reconstitution of the committee was announced as a partial modification of office notification No. CAD.207/2009/291, dated April 11, 2019. The newly formed panel comprises prominent figures from diverse fields, including the President of Asom Sahitya Sabha, experts from the Department of Information Technology at Gauhati University, retired government officials, cultural activists, and academic representatives.

Committee Members:



1. President, Asom Sahitya Sabha

2. Dr. Sikhar Kr. Sarma – Department of Information Technology, Gauhati University

3. M.K. Yadava, IFS (Retd.) – Special Chief Secretary, Environment & Forest Department

4. Dr. Satyakam Phukan – Surgeon & Assamese UNICODE Activist

5. Dr. Dilip Kumar Kalita – Director, Anandaram Baura Institute of Language, Art & Culture

6. Azizul Haque – Pastor, Guwahati Baptist Church, Panbazar

7. Dr. Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma – Uttar Guwahati

Sr. Ambeswar Gogoi – Cotton University

Dr. Upen Rabha Hakacham – Gauhati University

Dr. Ramesh Pathak (Late) – Retired Professor, Cotton College

Dr. Dayananda Pathak – Lachit Nagar, Guwahati

Dwipen Kakati – AMTRON

Pankaj Jyoti Hazarika



A towering figure in Assamese literature and linguistics, Sahityacharya Dr. Ramesh Pathak passed away at his Hatigaon residence at the age of 79 after a prolonged illness. Born in Tihu, Nalbari district, he completed his education at Cotton College and later pursued his postgraduate and doctoral degrees from Gauhati University.



Dr. Pathak made significant contributions to the Assamese language, particularly in standardizing its use. His ‘Samagrik Asomiya Sabdakosh’ is regarded as one of the most comprehensive Assamese dictionaries, while his ‘Uchottar Byakaran’ remains a fundamental reference for linguistic studies.



His scholarly works include ‘Bhasha Bigyanor Bhumika,’ ‘Asomiya Bhashar Itihash,’ ‘Byakron aru Prakriti Bigyan,’ ‘Upabhasa Bigyanor Bhumika,’ ‘Puroni Asomiya Bhasar Ruptawta,’ and ‘Puroni Asomiya Sahityar Subash.’ Additionally, he authored numerous literary criticisms, plays, novels, poetry collections, and satires.



The committee has been tasked with refining the Assamese script’s code chart to align it with international digital standards, ensuring its seamless integration across modern technological platforms. However, the oversight in including Dr. Pathak’s name raises questions regarding the composition process and calls for a review of the official list.