The Assam government has re-constituted a committee to examine the report of retired Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma regarding the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Recruitment Scam 2013.

In this regard, the state government issued a notice on September 13.

The committee comprises Chief Secretary of Assam IAS Paban Kumar Borthakur as Chairman, Additional Chief Secretary of FCS and CA, Hill Areas departments IAS BR Samal and Director General of Police IPS Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta as members, Principal Secretary of Personnel department IAS Niraj Verma as member convenor and Learned Additional Advocate General Nalin Kohli to give assistance to the committee on legal matters.

“In suspension of earlier notification No. HMA-19011/46/2018-Political (A)/291, dated 20th May, 2022 the Governor of Assam is pleased to re-constitute a Committee with the following members to examine the report of the Justice (retd.) B K Sharma Commission of Inquiry with regards to malpractices in conduct of CCE, 2013, by Assam Public Service Commission and suggest actions to be taken in this regard,” the notice read.

The committee will examine whether the full results of the 2013 civil services examination are to be set aside or whether the candidates will be entitled to notice and consequential hearings following basic principles of natural justice.

The committee will also examine whether the action will be uniform or graded depending on the nature of the irregularity.

Terms of Reference of the Committee

a) Whether the entire results of the 2013 civil services examination be set aside/

b) In case the above is recommended. whether the candidates would be entitled to notice and consequential hearings following the basic principles of natural Justice

c) In view of the differing nature of omissions - ranging from an increase of marks. change of answer scripts to complete absence of answer scripts which have come to light, would the action be uniform or graded, depending on the nature of irregularity?

d) To arrive at a conclusion the Committee may also interact with other stakeholders. viz retired and serving civil servants, and members of the civil society also.

The Committee will submit its report within a period of three months from the date of issue of this notification.

Earlier on September 13, the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) former Principal Controller of Examinations (PCE) Babul Saharia has been served a notice by the committee investigating the massive recruitment scam during the tenure of disgraced former Chairman Rakesh Paul.

Saharia served as the PCE between 2016 and 2018 and has been asked to appear before the panel within 15 days.

The initial investigation which was done under retired Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma, who headed the probe committee, unveiled new facts in the APSC examination scam case that took place in Combined Competitive Exams (CCE) 2014.