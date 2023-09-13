In a major move toward ending polygamy in Assam, the state governor on September 13 formed a committee to draft appropriate legislation for banning Polygamy and other related issues, according to a notification issued by the government of Assam.

Apart from Polygamy, other issues include inter-religious marriage by false identity, the role of Kaji in the matter of child marriage, etc. The committee has been asked to submit a report in under 45 days from the date of notification.



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The government issued notification read, “The Governor of Assam is pleased to constitute a Committee to draft an appropriate legislation for banning Polygamy and other related issues such as tackling inter-religious marriage by false identity, the role of Kaji in the matter of child marriage etc. with the following members with immediate effect.”

The members appointed to be a part of the committee include:

Devajit Saikia, Advocate General, Assam - Chairman, G.P. Singh, IPS, Director General of Police, Assam - Member, Nalin Kohli, Sr. Addl. Advocate General, Assam - Member, Romen Baruah, Legal Remembrancer - Member and Secretary, Judicial Department, Assam and Biswajit Pegu, IAS, Secretary, Home & Political, Department, Assam - Member Secretary.