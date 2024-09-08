The Assam government has constituted a Special Investigation Team under the Criminal Investigation Department to look into rising cases of online trading scams in the state. This comes following several complaints about fraudulent online trading platforms that dupe investors.

This is also to be referred to the IT department and ED by the Government, to probe into the financial anomalies and money laundering that are part of such scams.

This move comes after the Assam Police launched a crackdown on illegal financial dealings. In another such case, Lance Naik Saroj Deka from Assam CID was dismissed from service on September 7 for being directly involved in unauthorized deposit schemes. DGP GP Singh ordered his dismissal under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India and Rule 10(ii) of the Assam Services.

DGP Singh shared the update on social networking site 'X' that said, "Lance Naik Saroj Deka of @AssamCid, who has been found to be actively involved in unregulated deposit schemes, stands dismissed from service today." In addition, Inspector Jitumoni Deka, Officer-in-Charge, Golaghat Police Station, was attached over alleged links with people operating the scheme.

Operations against unregulated deposit schemes have been initiated through 14 districts of Assam, which resulted in the registration of 28 cases, arrest of 59 accused, and issuance of 22 LOCs against those absconding. The cases have been investigated under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, read together with relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita.