Assam government forms task force for 2 lakh government jobs, announces Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 13 announced the formation of a high-level task force to prepare a roadmap for providing two lakh government jobs in the state over the next five years.

The announcement was made during a press conference after the first cabinet meeting of the newly formed BJP-led NDA government held on May 13, a day after the swearing-in ceremony of the new administration.

According to the Chief Minister, the task force will function under the leadership of the Chief Secretary of Assam and will assess the requirements, vacancies and recruitment mechanisms necessary for achieving the government’s employment target.

Sarma stated that the task force has been directed to submit its detailed report within three months outlining the strategy for recruitment and implementation across various government departments.

The Chief Minister said employment generation remains one of the top priorities of the BJP-led NDA government and added that the initiative is aimed at creating more opportunities for the youth of Assam.

The announcement comes shortly after the BJP-led NDA returned to power in Assam for a third consecutive term following its massive victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.