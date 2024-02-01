The Assam government is embarking on an ambitious initiative to renovate and enhance the iconic Rang Ghar in Sivasagar, a significant symbol of the Ahom dynasty's architectural heritage.

This project is not only aimed at giving the Rang Ghar a facelift but also at projecting it onto the World Tourism Map, thereby acknowledging its historical and cultural significance.



CM Saram will also perform the bhoomi pujan of the Rs 124 crore beautification project of Rang ghar campus at the 85 bigha land at Rupahi Pathar in Sivasagar today.

Taking to his X handle, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Preserving indigenous monuments and traditions is a key area of focus for our Government. Will be amidst the people of Sivasagar shortly for the Ban-Phi and Bhumi Pujan of the Rang Ghar beautification project; an enduring icon of Assam’s civilisational heritage."

Further, the Rang Ghar beautification project will encompass a huge area, with land acquired from the people to make them part of the ambitious project and keep the heritage area and encroachment-free.

With this, the total project area stands at- 83 bigha, in which 5 bigha is government land and acquired patta land stands at 78 bigha.



Also Read: Assam Tourism Bill 2024 to be introduced in upcoming Vidhan Sabha budget session

Constructed in 1744 A.D. by Swargadeo Promotta Singha, the Rang Ghar is renowned as Asia's first amphitheatre or pavilion. Its unique octagonal base and two-story structure served as a royal sports pavilion where Ahom kings and nobles watched traditional games like buffalo fights, especially during the Rongali Bihu festival at Rupahi Pathar.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, has pledged to oversee the protection, conversation, maintenance, and restoration of tangible heritage sites in Sivasagar, including Rang Ghar. The plan envisions the construction of a state-of-the-art auditorium, gallery, MP theatre, and a heritage village on the acquired land.

This renovation is part of a broader effort by the Assam government to develop, protect, and preserve other significant sites such as Charaideo Maidam near Sonari town and Lachit Maidam in the Jorhat district, with aspirations to include Charaideo Maidam in UNESCO’s list of world heritage sites.

The Rang Ghar's transformation is expected to bolster tourism and provide visitors from within the state, across India, and around the globe an opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich history and culture of the Ahom era. The project reflects the government's commitment to honouring and revitalizing Assam's historical landmarks.