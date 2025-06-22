Assam government grants SEBC status to transgender individuals in state

Assam government has officially granted Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) status to individuals identifying as transgender or third gender. The decision, rooted in the Supreme Court’s landmark 2014 verdict in the NALSA vs Union of India case, was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma following the state Cabinet meeting on Sunday.

“This is a historic step for Assam. In compliance with the Supreme Court's directive, transgender persons in the state will now be recognised under the SEBC category,” said CM Sarma while addressing the media. “This will help integrate them into the mainstream of development and public welfare,” he added.

However, the Chief Minister clarified that the benefits under this provision will be limited to permanent residents of Assam. “This scheme is meant exclusively for native transgender individuals. Those who have migrated from other states for work, education, or other reasons will not be eligible,” he stated.

The move is aimed at extending the benefits of affirmative action in education, employment, and social welfare to a community that has long remained on the fringes of policy discourse. By formally recognising the transgender community as part of the SEBC category, Assam joins a select group of states that have translated the Supreme Court’s progressive vision into administrative action.

The 2014 NALSA verdict mandated both the Centre and state governments to treat transgender persons as the third gender and include them in public schemes and policies aimed at uplifting marginalised communities.