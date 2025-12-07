Assam government grants special casual leave for 65th Bodo Sahitya Sabha Conference

Assam government has sanctioned special casual leave for government employees and teachers scheduled to attend the 65th Annual Conference of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha as official delegates. The special leave will be applicable on January 9 and 10, 2026.

The General Administration Department (GAD) issued the notification following approval from the competent authority. The prestigious three-day conference, a major literary event of the Bodo community, will be held from January 9 to 11, 2026, at Thengphakhri Fwthar, Bariaogaon in Bijni under the Chirang district of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Digitally signed by Bubul Gekiharu, Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, the notification reaffirmed the state’s support for the event, which plays an instrumental role in promoting Bodo language, literature, and cultural identity.

For administrative clarity and implementation, copies of the order have been circulated to the Chief Secretary of Assam, the Commissioner and Secretary of the GAD, the Office of the Chief Minister, all District and Co-District Commissioners, and Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil). The Director of Information and Public Relations has also been directed to ensure extensive publicity of the decision.

Additionally, the Bodo Sahitya Sabha’s General Secretary has been informed of the approval, following their earlier request seeking government support for the conference.