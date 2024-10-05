The Assam government has officially issued an order to temporarily halt all activities under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) across the state. The decision comes after increasing speculation about the potential closure of JJM in Assam, now backed by a formal directive citing quality lapses and non-compliance with project deadlines.

The order, signed by Secretary to the Government of Assam and Mission Director of JJM, Kailash Karthik N., mandates a “standstill period” for all ongoing schemes under the mission, effective immediately. The directive affects various levels of officials, including Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers, and contractors involved in the mission.

According to the official communication, the performance of several contractors failed to meet the six-month deadline mandated for the completion of Single Village Schemes under JJM. Multiple requests for deadline extensions have raised concerns about inadequate project management, oversight, and quality assurance.

The Public Health Engineering Department noted that Third Party Inspection Agencies, responsible for ensuring timely and quality execution, also did not fulfill their duties effectively. As a result, a comprehensive audit of all ongoing and completed projects has been ordered. The review will focus on identifying deviations in project delivery, assessing the performance of contractors, and determining the root causes behind delays.

“The objective is to ensure that all projects meet the standards set by Jal Jeevan Mission, the Government of Assam, and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India,” stated the letter.

During this standstill period, all construction activities under the JJM schemes are to be halted until further notice. Contractors have been instructed to secure any materials procured but not yet used, such as pipes, tanks, and steel rods. The responsibility for the safety and preservation of these materials during this period will rest solely with the contractors.

The directive also highlights that projects completed but pending formal handover to the Panchayat and Rural Development Department or Water User Committees should immediately finalize necessary documentation. In case the schemes are in a trial phase, the district authorities have been instructed to expedite the process.

The Assam government has clarified that projects already operational will continue to deliver services without interruption. However, the temporary suspension of new and ongoing works could significantly impact the state's effort to provide piped drinking water to rural households, a key objective of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

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