The Assam government has taken a major step by referring the case of the Bordikorai Small Hydro Electric Project to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough investigation. This decision comes in light as the Assam chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma detailed in a press conference held in Guwahati on July 3.

Sarma spoke about the project's abrupt closure in 2015 and subsequent legal and operational complexities. The project, initiated in 2009 under the helm of Neccon Power and Infra Limited, faced challenges from the outset, particularly concerning environmental clearances. Addressing media personnel, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the irregularities surrounding the project's initiation and closure.

"We had to pay a compensation of Rs 100 crore to Neccon Power and Infra Limited after a high court order. The question arises of how was the project even initiated without an environmental clearance. After the abrupt closure of the project, no action was taken against anyone involved," stated Sarma.

The Bordikorai Small Hydro Electric Project, situated approximately 50 kilometers from Tezpur town, was conceptualized to integrate irrigation and hydroelectric power generation using the Bordikorai river, a tributary of the Jia Bhorali river. Despite early approvals dating back to the 1970s, significant progress was delayed until recent efforts by the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) and its joint ventures.

According to reports, the project was awarded to a private developer in 2010 but encountered operational hurdles leading to the agreement's termination in 2015. Subsequently, the Assam government intervened, transferring project responsibilities to the Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL) in 2020 for further implementation.

"The cabinet has decided to refer this case to the CBI to investigate the circumstances surrounding the sudden closure, the initiation without proper clearances, and the subsequent compensation mandated by the court," Sarma added.

As the CBI prepares to undertake a comprehensive inquiry, stakeholders await clarity on the project's management and the accountability of those involved, marking a crucial step towards ensuring regulatory compliance and efficient project governance in Assam.