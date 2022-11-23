After the violent incident that took place on the Assam-Meghalaya border which claimed 6 lives including one Assam Forest Official, MLA Akhil Gogoi on November 23 slammed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said that if the Chief Minister has the slightest public shame, then he should resign immediately.

Addressing a press conference in Sivasagar, Gogoi said that the violent incident in the Mukroh area of West Jaintia Hills was unfortunate and that such an incident should not occur when Assam is trying to resolve inter-border issues with other Northeastern states.

He said that not only the incident is unfortunate but the role of the Assam Government post the incident is even more unfortunate.

“Even though an Assam Forest official was killed in the violent clash, Government took action against the Superintendent of Police and officer in Charge of West Karbi Anglong district. Instead of finding and punishing the miscreants, Assam Government punished its own people... This is probably ‘Hitler Rule’ which the BJP under Himanta Biswa Sarma is carrying out in Assam,” Akhil Gogoi said.

Gogoi also lambasted Chief Minister Sarma and said that instead of visiting the incident site he is busy campaigning in Delhi and Gujarat, adding, ''Not even a single cabinet minister from Assam has visited the incident site so far''.

He said that prior to this, Assam has been attacked several times by other NE states and this is actually a punishment given to the people of Assam.

''Most of the inter-border state violence have occurred after Himanta Biswa Sarma became the Chief Minister further added that all these violent incident shows and indicates Himanta Biswa Sarma’s failure to maintain law and order in the state,'' he avowed.

Gogoi even demanded Assam Government declare the forest official as a martyr who died in the attack and added, ''Incidents of violence are increasing day by day in Assam.''

Reacting to the recent incident of the Purabi Dairy killing, Akhil Gogoi said that people are no more safe in Assam and that Himanta Biswa Sarma and his government are failing to maintain law and order in the state.

Akhil Gogoi also slammed Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for the incident and demanded to provide security for the stranded people and also for the people of Assam living in Meghalaya.