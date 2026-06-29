Assam government hikes MLALAD fund, includes disability assistive devices under revised scheme

The Assam Government has enhanced the annual allocation under the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development (MLALAD) Scheme, increasing the fund from the existing Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore per MLA from the financial year 2026-27. The allocation will be further increased to Rs 2 crore per MLA annually from 2027-28 onwards.

The decision was notified by the Transformation and Development Department through a notification issued on June 25, 2026, amending the existing MLALAD Scheme Guidelines, 2013.

The revised guidelines also expand the scope of permissible works under the scheme. Within 10 per cent of the annual allocation, MLAs can now recommend procurement of cultural and religious community equipment, musical instruments for public institutions, sports equipment for schools and youth clubs, furniture for government educational institutions and public facilities, electrical fittings such as ceiling fans, water purifiers and lighting fixtures, and medical equipment for government healthcare institutions.

The new provisions also include assistive devices for persons with disabilities, such as wheelchairs, tricycles, walking aids, crutches, hearing aids and educational assistive devices. The government has also allowed other community-benefit equipment subject to approval by the administrative department, provided durable public assets are created or clear public benefit is established.

The notification lays down strict implementation conditions, including a cap of 10 per cent of the annual allocation for these new activities. Assistance to individual beneficiaries will be routed only through the district administration after due verification. All procured assets must be entered into official stock registers, procurement must comply with government financial rules, and no funds will be released directly to private individuals or organisations.

District Commissioners and Co-District Commissioners have been tasked with ensuring proper utilisation and certification of the funds. The revised provisions have come into force with immediate effect.