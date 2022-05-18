The Assam government will conduct a crucial cabinet meeting today at 4 p.m. to discuss the flood situation in the state.

According to the latest report of Flood and landslide and heavy rain released on Tuesday 2,02,385 people are highly affected while many were missing as incessant rainfall caused landslides and washed away several roads across Assam.

As of now, twenty districts have been severely affected as a result of the incessant downpour across the state.

The state government has released some relief funds for the affected people such as rice, mustard oil, Dal, Salt, Baby food, Tarpaulin, Medicines, Chlorine, Cattle fodder etc. being provided as per requirement.

As many as 22 relief camps and 15 distribution centres have been deployed in the affected areas.

Moreover, a total of 20,587.32 hectares of crops were affected due to the natural disaster.