The Assam government today held a mega career counselling programme in Guwahati for the youth.

The Directorate of Employment and Craftsman Training under the Department of Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship organized the Mega Career Counseling Program and Career Fair at NEDFi House, Dispur today.

The endeavour was visioned by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and initiated by Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah in an attempt to create inquisitiveness and awareness among the students about careers.

A total of 30 established institutions in the state and the nation have participated in this year's Career Fair which has given the youth the opportunity to learn about various modern and non-traditional courses available in various institutions.

The career counseling program was attended by students from more than 200 educational institutions online virtually and live.

The objective of the career counselling programme was to create awareness about various careers available in the present and upcoming job market.

The programme was also held with the objective of helping to choose/pick the right career at the right time from the school level, to help to plan and make strategies to achieve goals, and to give exposure to information on the plethora of opportunities in the world of self-employment, business and entrepreneurship.