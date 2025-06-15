The Assam government carried out an administrative reshuffle aimed at enhancing public service delivery, transferring and reassigning key IAS and IPS officers to new positions across various departments.

Ravi Kota, the Chief Secretary of Assam, has been relieved from the additional charge of the Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises Department, allowing him to focus on his primary responsibilities.

Diganta Barah, formerly IGP (SB) and Director of Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, Dergaon, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Tourism Department, with additional charge of the Home & Political Department (covering Forensics, Jails, and Home Guards, among others).

Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, currently serving as Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam for Labour Welfare, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship, Cultural Affairs, and Transformation & Development Departments, has now been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary for Panchayat & Rural Development, while retaining his charge of Cultural Affairs, Skill Development, and Chairmanship of the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-IV Posts.

Dr. John Berchmans Ekka, who was serving as Additional Chief Secretary for Panchayat & Rural Development, Tea Tribes & Adivasi Welfare, and Tourism, has been reassigned as Additional Chief Secretary for Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises, along with Labour Welfare and Tea Tribes & Adivasi Welfare Departments as additional responsibilities.

Dilip Kumar Borah, currently Secretary to the Government of Assam for Finance, Handloom, Textile, and Sericulture Departments and MD of Assam Silk Outreach Mission, has been assigned an additional charge as Secretary, Transformation & Development Department.

These appointments, made in the interest of public service, reflect the state government’s ongoing efforts to streamline governance and ensure efficient service delivery across departments.