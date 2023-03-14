Assam government illegally allotted land to 17 institutions in a wetland. Now to pay compensation to recover the same
While around 500 families were evicted from Silsako Beel without any compensation, there is no explanation why the government allotted land to the 17 institutions in 2009 at the same location which had been declared a protected wetland in 2008.
The Assam government’s recent decision to acquire 179 bighas of land from 17 institutions in a bid to rejuvenate Silsako Beel, a wetland located in Guwahati, has once again brought to the fore the government’s double standard on land allotment policy. Between February 27 and March 1, the government evicted nearly 500 families for illegally encroaching land at Silsako, which was declared a protected wetland in 2008. Ironically, these 17 institutions were allotted land by the government at the same Silsako one year after it was declared a wetland.
Following the eviction drive, the Assam government now wants to implement a Rs 250-crore project to develop Silsako Beel as a reservoir, restore the city’s natural drainage systems and mitigate urban flooding. As these 17 institutions are obstructing the implementation of the project, the government will acquire their land by paying due compensation. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government has already assigned a company called Alluvium International to prepare the DPR for the Silsako project. This was confirmed to India Today NE by Ashok Singhal, Assam minister for Guwahati Development Department.
Though Silsako was notified as protected area in 2008, many settlers, who had bought land in the area earlier, had even got holding numbers from Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and kept paying property taxes and electricity bills. While they were evicted without any compensation, there is no explanation why the government allotted land to the 17 institutions even after declaring the Beel a protected wetland. Here are the 17 institutions which got land allotment at Silsako by the revenue department of Assam government. The Congress was in power at that time.
|
SL. No
|
Old Dag no
|
New Dag no
|
Total land
|
Total land in Bigha
|
Land belongs to
|
Property owner
|
1
|
602
|
3783
|
267.60 acre
|
20 Bigha
|
Government
|
Hotel Management
|
2
|
602
|
3784
|
664.90 acre
|
50 Bigha
|
Government
|
Sahitya Sabha
|
3
|
602
|
3779
|
66.89 acre
|
5 Bigha
|
Government
|
All Assam Tennis Association
|
4
|
602
|
3780
|
66.90 acre
|
5 Bigha
|
Government
|
Duko Operative management
|
5
|
602
|
3781
|
13.38 acre
|
1 Bigha
|
Government
|
Titabor Bhawan
|
6
|
602
|
3770
|
13.38 acre
|
1 Bigha
|
Government
|
Koch Rajbongshi Sanmilani
|
7
|
602
|
3771
|
13.38 acre
|
1 Bigha
|
Government
|
Madhyamik Shikshak Sanstha
|
8
|
602
|
3772
|
26.76 acre
|
1 Bigha
|
Government
|
Amiya Kumar Das Institute
|
9
|
602
|
3773
|
13.38 acre
|
1 Bigha
|
Government
|
All Assam Maitree coordinational Parishad
|
10
|
602
|
2664
|
86.37 acre
|
6 Bigha 2 Kotha 5 Lecha
|
Government
|
High School
|
11
|
602
|
2663
|
138.38 acre
|
1 Bigha
|
Government
|
Assam Tea Workers Welfare Parishad
|
12
|
602
|
2662
|
40.51 acre
|
3 Bigha
|
Government
|
Hengrabari Junior College
|
13
|
602
|
2595
|
13.38 acre
|
1 Bigha
|
Government
|
National Institute Television and Theatre
|
14
|
602
|
3347
|
669.00 acre
|
50 Bigha
|
Government
|
Assam Vidhan Sabha Sachiwalay, MLA
|
15
|
602
|
2081
|
93.65 acre
|
1 Bigha
|
Government
|
Tepuram Teron High School
|
16
|
602
|
2589
|
267.60 acre
|
20 Bigha
|
Government
|
TV Centre Awas Grih
|
17
|
602
|
2593
|
66.89 acre
|
5 Bigha
|
Government
|
Veterinary Hospital
|
Total
|
|
|
2397.35 acre
|
179 Bigha 17 Lecha
|
|
On March 1, three days after the eviction drive started, Chief Minister Sarma directed Kamrup (Metro) DC to shift hotels and educational institutions from Silsako Beel. “I have instructed the DC, Kamrup (Metro) to take steps to immediately shift institutions like Hotel Ginger, OKD Institutions of Social Change, etc from Silsako,” tweeted Sarma. Interestingly, the eviction drive was stopped from the very next day.
Also read : Why Himanta Biswa Sarma government evicted 300 families from protected wetland but spared a big hotel
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