The Assam government’s recent decision to acquire 179 bighas of land from 17 institutions in a bid to rejuvenate Silsako Beel, a wetland located in Guwahati, has once again brought to the fore the government’s double standard on land allotment policy. Between February 27 and March 1, the government evicted nearly 500 families for illegally encroaching land at Silsako, which was declared a protected wetland in 2008. Ironically, these 17 institutions were allotted land by the government at the same Silsako one year after it was declared a wetland.

Following the eviction drive, the Assam government now wants to implement a Rs 250-crore project to develop Silsako Beel as a reservoir, restore the city’s natural drainage systems and mitigate urban flooding. As these 17 institutions are obstructing the implementation of the project, the government will acquire their land by paying due compensation. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government has already assigned a company called Alluvium International to prepare the DPR for the Silsako project. This was confirmed to India Today NE by Ashok Singhal, Assam minister for Guwahati Development Department.

Though Silsako was notified as protected area in 2008, many settlers, who had bought land in the area earlier, had even got holding numbers from Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and kept paying property taxes and electricity bills. While they were evicted without any compensation, there is no explanation why the government allotted land to the 17 institutions even after declaring the Beel a protected wetland. Here are the 17 institutions which got land allotment at Silsako by the revenue department of Assam government. The Congress was in power at that time.

SL. No Old Dag no New Dag no Total land Total land in Bigha Land belongs to Property owner 1 602 3783 267.60 acre 20 Bigha Government Hotel Management 2 602 3784 664.90 acre 50 Bigha Government Sahitya Sabha 3 602 3779 66.89 acre 5 Bigha Government All Assam Tennis Association 4 602 3780 66.90 acre 5 Bigha Government Duko Operative management 5 602 3781 13.38 acre 1 Bigha Government Titabor Bhawan 6 602 3770 13.38 acre 1 Bigha Government Koch Rajbongshi Sanmilani 7 602 3771 13.38 acre 1 Bigha Government Madhyamik Shikshak Sanstha 8 602 3772 26.76 acre 1 Bigha Government Amiya Kumar Das Institute 9 602 3773 13.38 acre 1 Bigha Government All Assam Maitree coordinational Parishad 10 602 2664 86.37 acre 6 Bigha 2 Kotha 5 Lecha Government High School 11 602 2663 138.38 acre 1 Bigha Government Assam Tea Workers Welfare Parishad 12 602 2662 40.51 acre 3 Bigha Government Hengrabari Junior College 13 602 2595 13.38 acre 1 Bigha Government National Institute Television and Theatre 14 602 3347 669.00 acre 50 Bigha Government Assam Vidhan Sabha Sachiwalay, MLA 15 602 2081 93.65 acre 1 Bigha Government Tepuram Teron High School 16 602 2589 267.60 acre 20 Bigha Government TV Centre Awas Grih 17 602 2593 66.89 acre 5 Bigha Government Veterinary Hospital Total 2397.35 acre 179 Bigha 17 Lecha

Government order

On March 1, three days after the eviction drive started, Chief Minister Sarma directed Kamrup (Metro) DC to shift hotels and educational institutions from Silsako Beel. “I have instructed the DC, Kamrup (Metro) to take steps to immediately shift institutions like Hotel Ginger, OKD Institutions of Social Change, etc from Silsako,” tweeted Sarma. Interestingly, the eviction drive was stopped from the very next day.

Also read : Why Himanta Biswa Sarma government evicted 300 families from protected wetland but spared a big hotel