The Assam government is implementing comprehensive measures aimed at improving safety, modernizing infrastructure, and enhancing connectivity across the region. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced these initiatives on Monday, highlighting the efforts of the Assam Inland Water Transport Development Society (AIWTDS) in this crucial undertaking.

According to the CMO, the revitalization efforts include the establishment of new regulatory bodies, the introduction of night navigation, and the upgrading of the fleet with the addition of 20 state-of-the-art steel catamarans. These advancements are designed to not only increase safety but also to modernize the overall framework of inland water transport in Assam.

The introduction of the Jibondinga Scheme marks a pivotal development in supporting local boat operators, providing them with essential marine engines and safety gear. This initiative aims to bolster the capacity and safety of local ferry services, ensuring a more reliable transportation option for residents and tourists alike.

Under the directive of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, a recent meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota focused on reviewing the progress of these initiatives. The AIWTDS is set on enhancing passenger ferry services and infrastructure, establishing the Assam Inland Water Transport Regulatory Authority and the Assam Inland Waterways Company Ltd. as part of its strategic plan.

Notably, the introduction of night navigation has already benefited over 850,000 passengers, showcasing the immediate positive impact of these initiatives. The modernization of infrastructure is also a priority, with the fleet expansion including three search and rescue vessels, three tugboats, and three survey boats, enhancing the operational capabilities of the inland water transport system.

In a bid to improve terminal facilities, the construction of a fixed terminal in Guwahati has been completed, alongside the establishment of modular terminals at key locations such as North Guwahati, Umananda, Neamati, and Aphalamukh. These enhancements are expected to facilitate smoother operations and improve the overall travel experience for users of the waterways.

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