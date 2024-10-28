The Government of Assam has introduced stringent measures to combat illegal housing on tea garden land as part of its Mission Bashundhara 3 initiative. This move aims to regularize land occupancy while preserving the interests of indigenous people who have resided on these lands prior to December 31, 2022.

The Justice (Retd.) Biplab Sharma Commission's report has served as the foundation for these new regulations, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards unauthorized construction in tea plantation areas. Under this initiative, any new building erected on tea garden land will now be classified as a criminal offense, underscoring the government's commitment to protecting these vital agricultural spaces.

In a bid to support those eligible, the government will provide a one-time relief option for individuals residing on tea garden land before the specified date. These individuals will have the opportunity to acquire the land by paying a nominal 10% premium. However, it is important to note that these provisions do not extend to members of the tea plantation community constructing homes on their own land, ensuring that local residents are not adversely affected by the new guidelines.

Also Read: Assam: Jamugurihat potters come together for Diwali preparations