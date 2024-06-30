In response to the ongoing flood situation in Kaziranga National Park (KNP), authorities have instituted strict traffic regulations aimed at ensuring the safety and security of wildlife in the area. Effective from today, the following measures will be enforced:

1. No commercial vehicles will be permitted to pass through Kaziranga National Park.

2. Only private vehicles will be allowed to travel through the park during daylight hours, adhering to regulated speeds.

3. Local private vehicles will have limited access to cross Kaziranga National Park during nighttime hours.

4. Commercial vehicles will be redirected at strategic points including Numaligarh Tiniali, Bagori border, and Bokakhat Town.

5. Officers-in-Charge (OsC) of Numaligarh Rural Police Station and Kamargaon Police Station will oversee Numaligarh Tiniali, redirecting commercial vehicles towards Karbi Anglong.

6. Commercial trucks destined for Bokakhat Town will be permitted to proceed from Numaligarh Tiniali under specified conditions.

7. The Officer-in-Charge of Bokakhat Police Station will halt all commercial vehicles bound for Kohora at Bokakhat.

8. The In-Charge of Kohora Outpost will regulate the entry of commercial vehicles arriving from the Bagori side.

Officials have urged the District Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SsP) from neighboring districts to ensure widespread awareness of these traffic adjustments. These measures aim not only to safeguard wildlife within Kaziranga National Park but also to manage traffic flow efficiently amidst challenging flood conditions.