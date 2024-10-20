In a move aimed at tackling unauthorized construction and land encroachment, the Assam government has implemented a ban on building new houses in key towns such as Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

The policy, which aligns with the state's zero-tolerance stance on encroachment, specifically targets unauthorized individuals and encroachers, according to official statements.

The new order, however, does not affect the tea garden community members, who are permitted to continue constructing their own homes and residing in designated areas within the tea estates. "Let me clarify that the ban is strictly applicable to encroachers and has no impact on the tea garden workers. Our tea garden community members, who live and build houses in their own areas, are not affected by this directive," stated a government representative.

The move is seen as a firm step towards preserving the region's land resources and protecting the interests of legitimate residents, while also reinforcing the state's commitment to safeguarding the rights of tea garden workers.

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