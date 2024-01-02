To curb unruly behavior and environmental hazards caused by picnickers in various tourist spots, the District Magistrate of Kokrajhar, Pradeep Kr. Dwivedi has issued a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.P.C).

The order comes into effect immediately and addresses multiple concerns related to public nuisance, safety hazards and environmental pollution during the picnic season.

The order highlights the reported incidents of drunken revelers and picnickers creating a nuisance in public spaces, disturbing peace and tranquility in various picnic and tourist spots across Kokrajhar district. It also states cases of reckless and drunken driving after picnics, posing a significant threat to public safety, especially after dusk.

The use of non-biodegradable plastic and improper disposal of waste have been identified as major environmental concerns. Miscreants have been found throwing solid waste into rivers, contaminating natural water bodies and posing a threat to aquatic flora and fauna.

The District Magistrate, in the exercise of his powers has imposed the following prohibitions throughout Kokrajhar district:



- Gathering of people for picnic or feast purposes in all picnic places after 4:30 PM.

- Use or dumping of non-biodegradable plastic and other plastic products in and around picnic spots.

- Littering and open defecation in and around the picnic spots.

- The order states the necessity of these measures for the maintenance of public law and order and the preservation of the natural habitat in and around the picnic spots and river ghats.

The order, issued ex-parte due to the exigency of the matter, will remain in force until further notice. Any person aggrieved by this order can apply for rescinding, alteration, modification, or exemption to the undersigned at any stage.

Any violation of this order will lead to penal action under Section 188 of the Criminal Procedure Code.