The Assam government is actively engaged in discussions with its employees who are demanding the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika has acknowledged the concerns of the employees, particularly those with shorter service durations who may not reap substantial benefits under the current National Pension System (NPS).

The matter of employees’ grievances over the NPS in the state was raised in the House by Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) legislator Ramendra Narayan Kalita, who maintained that the workers stand to gain more if OPS is restored.

Responding on behalf of the government, Hazarika said the NPS was formulated on the basis of provisions of the OPS.

He maintained that the new system has provisions for gratuity payment and family pension, among others, as was under the OPS.



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The minister said under the NPS, 10 per cent of the basic salary and dearness allowance of an employee is deposited in the pension fund, with the government also contributing an equal share.

Under the NPS, employees contribute 10% of their basic salary and dearness allowance to a pension fund, matched by an equal contribution from the government.

Upon retirement, an employee receives 60% of the accumulated amount, while the remaining 40% is used to purchase an annuity for pension. In contrast, the OPS calculates pensions based on the last salary drawn by the employee.

The Assam government's finance minister, Ajanta Neog, has already held meetings with representatives from employee organizations to address their demands for reverting to the OPS. The government is considering the grievances and is continuing discussions to find a resolution.

The retirement age for government employees in Assam is generally 60 years, with an exception for teaching staff in medical, engineering, and agricultural universities, who can retire at 62 years.

The ongoing negotiations reflect the government's efforts to address the concerns of its workforce regarding their post-retirement financial security.