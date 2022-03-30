Petrol, diesel has become an indispensable part of our day-to-day life, and we can’t imagine our life without it. But the fuel prices are skyrocketing, and it is eventually going to affect each and everything that we use in our day to day life.

Following the increase in petrol and diesel costs, the government has decided to raise toll fees from April 1, 2022. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a 15% rise in toll prices.

Several toll plazas in Assam will increase the toll fees as a result of the new amended tariffs.

According to reports, the toll levy for automobiles, jeeps, vans, and light motor vehicles at Sonapur toll gate has been raised from Rs 115 to Rs 130 (for a single journey).

Tolls for light commercial vehicles, light goods trucks, and minibuses have been raised from Rs 185 to Rs 205. (for a single journey).

The toll revised for a single journey has been increased from Rs 395 to Rs 430 for buses or lorries with two wheels.

The new amended rates for car, jeep, van, and light motor vehicle have been increased from Rs 60 to Rs 65 for a single travel for commercial vehicles registered within the district. The toll levy on light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles, and minibuses has been raised from Rs 95 to Rs 105.

From April 1, the toll revised for cars, jeeps, vans, and light motor vehicles at Raha Toll Gate has been increased from Rs 95 to Rs 110. (for a single journey).

The toll charge has been increased from Rs 150 to Rs 175 for light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles, and minibuses (for a single journey).

The tax on a bus or truck with two axles has increased from Rs 315 to Rs 370.

The new amended rates for car, jeep, van, and light motor vehicle have been increased from Rs 45 to Rs 55 for a single travel for commercial vehicles registered within the district. The toll fee on light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles, and minibuses has been raised from Rs 75 to Rs 90.

In madanpur, the toll levy for cars, jeeps, vans, and light motor vehicles has been increased from Rs 110 to Rs 125. (for a single journey).

The toll charge has been increased from Rs 180 to Rs 200 for light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles, and minibuses (for a single journey).

The tax on a bus or truck with two axles has been raised from Rs 380 to Rs 420.

The new amended rates for car, jeep, van, and light motor vehicle have been increased from Rs 55 to Rs 60 for a single journey for commercial vehicles registered within the district of fee plaza. The toll charge for light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles, and minibuses has been raised from Rs 90 to Rs 100.

From April 1, the toll levy for cars, jeeps, vans, and light motor vehicles at Doboka Toll Gate has been increased from Rs 75 to Rs 90. (for a single journey).

In Doboka,The toll price has been increased from Rs 125 to Rs 185 for light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles, and minibuses (for a single journey).

The tax on a bus or truck with two axles has increased from Rs 260 to Rs 305.

The new amended rates for car, jeep, van, and light motor vehicle have been increased from Rs 40 to Rs 45 for a single journey for commercial vehicles registered within the district of fee plaza. The toll charge for light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles, and minibuses has been raised from Rs 60 to Rs 70.

It should be noted that the increase in the toll tax will have a significant impact on the prices of both essential and non-essential goods in the state.