In a good news for government job aspirants, the Assam government has approved the the enhancement of upper age limit for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector of Police (Communication).

The increase in upper age limit has been increased from 24 years to 26 years for the post of Sub Inspector of Police (Communication)in the Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO) unit.

The news was shared by Assam Police DGP GP Singh on social media platform X, where he shared the notification making the announcement.

As per the notification, the candidates should not be more than 26 years and not below 20 years of age.