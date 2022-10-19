Assam government on October 19 fulfilled the long-standing demand of around 24,000 Home Guards as it increased the daily wage to Rs 767 from Rs 300.

Terming that Home Guards play an important role in maintaining law and order, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, ''A key arm of

@assampolice, Home Guards play a crucial role in maintaining law & order.

Fulfilling the long-standing demand of around 24,000 Home Guards, we've approved the enhancement of their daily wage to ₹767 from the existing ₹300, thus increasing their monthly wages to ₹23,010''.

''As per directives of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Home Department of the government of Assam has raised the daily duty allowances to 767 (from the existing rate of 300 per day per head for basic trained home guards and 315 per day per head for advanced trained home guards),'' an official statement said.

It is worth mentioning that a raise in the daily duty allowances has been a long-standing demand of the home guards.