In a bid to strengthen food security across the state, the Government of Assam, under the Department of Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs, has commenced the distribution of new ration cards. The distribution, set to take place in each new Legislative Assembly constituency, began on January 16 and will continue until January 25.



Key highlights:



• Distribution process: The new ration cards will be handed out by Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, and other dignitaries of the State Government. The distribution will occur on designated days in various constituencies, with the aim to complete the process by January 25.



• Benefits of ration card: The Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) ration card holders will receive 35 kg of free rice per month, while each member of Priority Household (PHH) will receive 5 kg of free rice per month. These benefits will be extended to all new ration card holders starting January 2024.



• Additional benefits: Ration card holders will be entitled to free medical services up to ₹25 lakh per annum through the Ayushman Card under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Assam Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. Those without LPG connections will receive free connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).



• Schedule of distribution: The distribution of new ration cards is meticulously organized, with Cabinet Ministers and other officials overseeing the process. The schedule includes specific dates and times for each Legislative Assembly Constituency.

Upcoming Distribution Schedule:

Legislative Assembly Constituency Date Time Golakganj (No. 6) 21-01-2024 11 AM Gauripur (No. 7) 24-01-2024 11 AM Dhubri (No. 8) 23-01-2024 11 AM Birsing Jarual (No. 9) 24-01-2024 12 PM Bilasipara (No. 10) 24-01-2024 10 AM