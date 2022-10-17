In a bid to make the youth of the state digitally skilled enough, the Assam government on October 17 inked an MoU with tech giant Google.

The main objective of the MoU with Google India Private Ltd. is to support the Government of Assam in skilling youth with job-ready digital and business skills.

''The best part of this arrangement is that Google Career Certificate Course will provide an enabling job connection to the skilled youth via a cohort of potential employers,'' an official statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the collaboration with Google will introduce the best of digital tools and technology to classrooms across the state apart from creating new skilling opportunities.

''These programmes will empower our children as well as our youth in developing critical skills for wider job career opportunities,'' Sarma added.

In addition to this, on behalf of the government, Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) also signed an MoU with Microsoft Larsen & Toubro Limited and Health Care Sector Skill Council.

It may also be noted that the MoU with Microsoft, will pave the way for building the capacity of the youth in Assam Skill Development Centres across the state.

''Microsoft through their modules of the Microsoft Diversity Skilling Programme (MDSP) will provide intervention for under-served youth to ensure their active participation in the workforce. With this programme, the youth will be equipped with the skills required to thrive in a digital economy,'' the statement added.

On the other hand, in the MoU with the Government of Assam, L&T will offer knowledge and support for establishing training setup and executing green field projects in the construction sector.

''The objective of the MoU with the Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC) is to mobilize the unemployed youth of Assam for skill training. Besides skilling the unemployed youths, placement will be provided for industrial jobs within one month of training completion,'' he added.

The MoU with the Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training with Info Edge (India) Private Limited better known as Naukri.com would provide an online platform for the unemployed youth to have their profile uploaded on a digital domain to attract prospective employers.

Further APDCL also signed an MoU with Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam’s Green Energy Limited for the generation of 1000 MW of solar power.

The MoU between APDCL and SJVNL Green Energy Limited (SGEL) would also aim at the development of renewable power projects namely solar power with 1000 MW installed capacity.

Notably, a total of seven Memoranda of Understandings and Agreements (MoU, MoA) with different industry players in presence of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was signed at Janata Bhawan on October 17.