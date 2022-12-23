The state government of Assam has decided to extend the facility availed by the people with the introduction of other benefits such as medical facilities via Ration Cards.

The Chief Minister asserted that going forward people will be able to avail of cashless medical benefits upto Rs 5 lakh per family in government or private hospitals across the country with the help of their Raion Cards. Further, this scheme will be launched in the month of January 2023.

"Many people avail rice from their ration card, however, most people do not have the same... almost 20 per cent of people do not have ration cards."

Live: Attending public meeting at court field, Dhemaji https://t.co/aJ0gKOaM9W — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 23, 2022

The Chief Minister assured that from next month, i.e. January 2023 the state government will restart the process of issuing new ration cards in the Dhemaji district.

Further, the Assam chief minister while addressing a gathering at Dhemaji said that a milk production unit will soon be set up in 2023 in the Dhemaji district.

The Chief Minister as part of the 'A Fortnight for Development' initiative, inaugurated, performed bhumi pujan and laid foundation stones for 20 projects worth Rs 1220.21 crore in Dhemaji district on December 22.

The state government laid the foundation stones of:

✅Dhemaji Medical College & Hospital

✅Integrated DC Office

✅District Sports Stadium Complex

✅Upgrade of the road from Akajan Likabali Rd via Gainadi to Nilakh including the RCC bridge

✅4 new 33/11 KV Sub-stations

Inaugurated:

✅Improvement of Silikhaguri-Lakhipathar Rd

✅Improvement of Karichuk Tiniali-Dhemaji Engineering College Rd

✅33/11 KV GIS Sub-station at Balijan

Bhumi Pujan:

✅Road from Sissikalghar to Deorighat

✅Road from Sonari Gaon to Dizmore