The Assam government, on August 22 introduced a bill aimed at making all job applications for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates free of cost.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika tabled the Assam Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Vacancies in Services and Posts) (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Assembly on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also looks after the Personnel department.

In comparison to candidates from the general category, application fees for SC and ST candidates in government jobs are half the amount.

CM Sarma in the Statement of Objects and Reasons said that the bill which has "proposed to provide exemption of fees for examinations for selection to any service or posts under Government of Assam to be collected from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe candidates".

Furthermore, he also said that the Bill will have financial implications with the total fees collected against applications reduced as there will be complete waiver of fees from the SC and ST candidates.

Meanwhile, the Assam government also introduced a bill to repeal a law that registers marriages and divorces of Muslims, stating that it had the potential to allow marriages of minors from the community.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan tabled The Assam Repealing Bill, 2024 in the Assembly to abolish The Assam Moslem Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935, and the Assam Repealing Ordinance 2024.