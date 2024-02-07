In a significant educational reform, the Assam government has taken steps to consolidate the state's secondary education system.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), which conducts the High School Leaving Examination (HSLC) for Class 10, and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), responsible for the Class 12 examinations, are set to merge into a single entity.

This move is encapsulated in the Assam State School Education Board Bill, 2024, introduced in the Assembly on February 7, 2024.

The decision to merge these two boards into the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) was driven by the need to regulate, supervise, and develop secondary education more effectively in Assam.



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The new board will be headed by a chairman nominated by the government, with individual vice-chairmen overseeing each division.

The ASSEB will consist of 21 members serving three-year terms, with the possibility of renewal for an equal period.

The ASSEB will be headed by a chairman, to be nominated by the government. An individual vice chairman will look after each division under the chairman and he or she will be nominated by the government.

"The objective is to introduce the Assam State School Education Board Bill, 2024 to develop, regulate and supervise the standards and quality in school education in the state of Assam," Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said in the Statement of Object and Reasons of the Bill.