Assam government introduces dual caste certificates for tea garden communities

In a landmark move aimed at empowering marginalized sections, the Assam government has announced the introduction of dual caste certificates for Tea Garden Labourers, Tea Garden Tribes, Ex-Tea Garden Labourers, and Ex-Tea Garden Tribes.



The initiative was officially announced on Thursday by Assam BJP Minister Pijush Hazarika, who emphasized that the measure reflects the government’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and interests of tea garden communities.



“Through this step, the government seeks to ensure social justice and recognition for the Tea Garden communities. The provision of dual caste certificates will help protect their identity and strengthen their rightful claim to welfare benefits,” Hazarika said.



Under the new system, applicants will be able to obtain caste certificates in two forms:



As per existing norms, listing their caste or community recognized as Other Backward Class (OBC) or More Other Backward Class (MOBC) by the state government.



As per the sub-caste recognition, which will also fall under the OBC or MOBC category.



To ensure transparency, a three-member district-level committee will be constituted in every district. The committee will include one representative of a community organization nominated by the Guardian Minister and two social workers also nominated by the Guardian Minister. Following the committee’s recommendations, the District Commissioner or Certificate Issuing Authority will issue the certificate through the Sewa Setu Portal, designed to simplify and digitize the process.



Officials highlighted that the move will provide long-awaited recognition to members of tea garden communities, many of whom have faced challenges in securing official documentation. The initiative is also seen as part of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s vision of empowering marginalized groups and strengthening their social and economic rights.



District commissioners, administrative departments, and related authorities have already been directed to implement the decision at the earliest. Notices have also been sent to key organizations, including the All Assam OBC Association, Chah Janajati Jatiya Sanmilani, and the All Assam Adivasi Students’ Union, to help spread awareness among eligible beneficiaries.



The Sewa Setu Portal is expected to play a crucial role in eliminating delays, reducing errors, and ensuring greater accessibility. Officials have assured that support and guidance will be extended to applicants while grievances will be promptly addressed to ensure smooth and transparent implementation.