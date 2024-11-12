In a move to improve healthcare access in Assam's tea gardens, particularly those in remote areas, the state government has rolled out Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) equipped with essential medical facilities.

This initiative aims to bridge the gap in healthcare services for tea garden workers and their families, who often face challenges accessing conventional healthcare centers due to their isolation.

With a network of 80 MMUs, the initiative is set to serve over 514 tea gardens, providing much-needed medical attention right at the doorsteps of workers.

These specially designed vehicles are equipped with a wide range of medical equipment, ensuring that residents in these areas receive comprehensive healthcare services.

The MMUs offer a range of services, including free medicines, diagnostic tests, and medical consultations, all at no cost to the residents. This service is a significant step in making healthcare more accessible and affordable for the underserved population in Assam’s tea-growing regions.



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