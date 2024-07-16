The Assam government, in association with the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) has sponsored a significant agenda for the first time, aimed at providing tribal language training to Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers.

A four-week-long training programme focused on administration in the Sixth Schedule areas and tribal languages such as Bodo and Mising has been launched for the 2024 batch of ACS officers.

The inauguration ceremony for this pioneering training took place on July 16, at the Bodoland Administrative Staff College, located within the Bodofa Cultural Complex in Kokrajhar.

The event was formally inaugurated by Katiram Boro, Speaker of the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (BTCLA).

"This is a historic day for BTR," remarked Speaker Katiram Boro while speaking to the media, further adding, "As part of the BTR Agreement 2020, the establishment of the Bodoland Administrative Staff College marks a significant milestone. I am pleased to inaugurate the first training batch today, where 82 ACS officers, including three from the BTR area, are undergoing training."

The inaugural ceremony was attended by various dignitaries including Akash Deep, Principal Secretary of BTC, Dhiraj Soud, Course Director of BASC, and PK Devidi, DC Kokrajhar.

The initiative underscores the government's commitment to enhancing administrative capabilities and fostering cultural understanding among ACS officers serving in diverse and sensitive areas of Assam.