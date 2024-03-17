Assam government invests Rs 300 crore to build 100 schools in tea garden areas
The Assam government has announced an initiative to build 100 schools in 20 districts, investing Rs 300 crore. The schools will provide modern facilities to aid students in their academic achievements.
- Assam Government to build 100 schools across 20 districts
- Rs 300 crore investment allocated for the project
- Schools to feature modern facilities including advanced technology, well-equipped labs, and extensive libraries
The Assam state government has announced a project to construct 100 schools across 20 districts. With a total investment of Rs 300 crore, these schools aim to provide ample opportunities for students to excel in their chosen fields.
The new schools will boast modern amenities, including spacious classrooms, state-of-the-art technology-equipped learning spaces, and advanced science laboratories. Additionally, extensive libraries, common areas, and access to safe drinking water will be provided to ensure a conducive learning environment.
Recognizing the importance of gender equality, separate restroom facilities for girls and boys will be included in each school. Furnishings and landscaped courtyards are also part of the comprehensive plan to create comfortable and aesthetically pleasing educational spaces.
With the construction of these schools, students from these communities will have the resources and support they need to pursue their academic and career aspirations.
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