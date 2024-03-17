The Assam state government has announced a project to construct 100 schools across 20 districts. With a total investment of Rs 300 crore, these schools aim to provide ample opportunities for students to excel in their chosen fields.

The new schools will boast modern amenities, including spacious classrooms, state-of-the-art technology-equipped learning spaces, and advanced science laboratories. Additionally, extensive libraries, common areas, and access to safe drinking water will be provided to ensure a conducive learning environment.

Recognizing the importance of gender equality, separate restroom facilities for girls and boys will be included in each school. Furnishings and landscaped courtyards are also part of the comprehensive plan to create comfortable and aesthetically pleasing educational spaces.

With the construction of these schools, students from these communities will have the resources and support they need to pursue their academic and career aspirations.