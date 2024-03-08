The Assam government has invited YouTubers with more than 100,000 subscribers to apply for empanelment with the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

The notification issued by the Directorate states that a request for proposal (RFP) has been initiated to involve well-known YouTubers based in Assam. The RFP document can be downloaded from the Directorate's website https://dipr.assam.gov.in starting from 10:00 AM on March 8, 2024.

Applicants are required to submit their proposals in hard copy to the Directorate's office by 1:00 PM on March 22, 2024.

The notification also mentions that those who meet the technical qualifications in the RFP will be invited to submit financial bids. The date for financial bid submission will be informed later.



Also Read: Assam: CAA protest led by opposition parties ahead of PM Modi's Kaziranga visit

The initiative aims to utilise the popularity of prominent YouTubers in Assam to improve the state government's communication and public relations efforts.

According to a notification issued by the Directorate, a request for proposal (RFP) has been initiated to engage popular and reputable YouTubers based in Assam.

The RFP document, available for download from the Directorate's website https://dipr.assam.gov.in starting from 10:00 AM on March 8, 2024, outlines the scope and criteria for empanelment. Prospective candidates are required to submit their proposals in hard copy to the office of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Assam, no later than 1:00 PM on March 22, 2024.

Furthermore, the notification specifies that those meeting the technical qualifications outlined in the RFP will subsequently be invited to submit financial bids. The date for the submission of financial bids will be communicated at a later stage.