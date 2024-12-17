Jayanta Malla Baruah, Minister of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and Department of Housing & Urban Affairs, emphasized the Assam Government’s commitment to empowering women and strengthening rural economies while distributing benefits under key welfare schemes in Barpeta district.

The Minister inaugurated the "12 Days of Development" initiative, disbursing benefits under the Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme (AMFIRS), Prime Minister Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME), and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for disaster relief.

Under AMFIRS, 2,048 "No Due Certificates" were distributed to reduce microfinance loan burdens.

Minister Baruah stated that since 2021, the scheme has benefited over 12 lakh people across Assam, particularly rural women, helping them achieve financial stability. "This marks another milestone in fulfilling the government’s flagship promise of easing financial burdens on borrowers," he asserted.



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The Minister highlighted the importance of women’s empowerment in rural development, citing initiatives like the “Nijut Moina” program, aimed at educating and empowering women for self-reliance. “Women’s education and active participation in the workforce are vital for Assam’s progress,” he added.

Additionally, 180 beneficiaries under the PMFME scheme received support to enhance local food processing enterprises, including Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and cooperatives. Minister Baruah emphasized that the initiative would enable Barpeta’s youth to transform traditional skills into thriving businesses.

Under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for disaster relief, a flood-affected beneficiary received Rs 1.2 lakh to rebuild his home. Minister Baruah highlighted the efficiency of the DBT program, which has disbursed Rs 353 crore to 6.86 lakh families this year. “The Assam Government aims to deliver relief funds even faster in the future,” he said.

The event, attended by Bhawanipur MLA Phani Talukdar, District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, and other dignitaries, marked a significant step in Assam’s vision for inclusive development and improved livelihoods.