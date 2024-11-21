The Government of Assam has officially announced the renaming of Karimganj district and Karimganj town.

As per the notification, the district will now be known as Sribhumi, and the town will be called Sribhumi Town.

This decision was made after careful consideration and is part of the government's efforts to reflect the cultural heritage and historical significance of the region.

The change is expected to be implemented across all official documents and signages in the coming weeks.

Residents and businesses in the area are advised to update their addresses and other pertinent information to align with the new names. Authorities have assured that they will provide assistance in smoothly facilitating this transition.



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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the government's decision to rename Karimganj district as Sribhumi, invoking the legacy of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Addressing criticism of the name change, Sarma remarked, “They can criticise me, but why are they criticising Rabindranath Tagore? In Assam, why should a district bear the name of an unknown person? This change should have been made long ago.”

The statement comes amidst opposition from certain quarters questioning the rationale behind the renaming, with the CM emphasizing the cultural and historical significance of honoring Tagore. The controversy has reignited debates over the practice of renaming places and its impact on local identity.