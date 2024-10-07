The Assam Government will conduct State Road Safety Week from October 7-13, aiming responsible driving and enhanced road safety.

Taking to X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's office informed that the programme will be observed keeping in mind the pledge to 'drive safe, arrive safe'.

"This #RoadSafetyWeek, let us unite in our pledge to drive safely and arrive securely for a better tomorrow."

The transport department has issued guidelines in order to caution the public to remain alert and prevent untoward incidents from taking place.

1. Watch your speed: 65 per cent of the accidents in Assam are a result of over speeding. Slow down and obey speed limits.

2. Obey traffic rules: Traffic rules are not suggestions, they are necessities. Respect traffic signals and follow lane discipline.

3. Avoid distracted driving: Avoid texting, calling or any other distractions while driving.

4. Wear seat belts/helmets for safety: Ensure everyone in your vehicle is wearing seat belt. Wear helmet while riding two wheelers.

5. Don't drink and drive: Drunken driving is another leading cause of accidents. Avoid driving under any form of intoxication.

6. Protect the vulnerable: Be extra cautious around pedestrians, cyclists and children.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Keshab Mahanta extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Durga Puja, whilst simultaneously emphasising the need for safe roads and drives.

He stated, "Amidst the merriment and festivities, I would like to draw everyone's attention towards some pertinent points on read safety. It is very unfortunate for us all that the growing tendency of dangerous, reckless and unsafe driving has led to the gradual increase of road accidents in our country. This has resulted in untimely demise of many people and many have sustained serious injuries, even to the extent of permanent loss of limbs or other body parts."

Further he appealed to vehicle drivers and pedestrians to be informed about the road safety guidelines and strictly adhere to the norms, adding, "Lack of driving skill, ignoring road cautions, dearth of awareness, flouting road safety norms, etc. are some of the key factors that cause the frequent road mishaps."