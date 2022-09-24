The Assam government is all set to hold a brainstorming session between ministers and bureaucrats in Kaziranga starting today, September 24.

The three-day brainstorming session titled ‘Chintan Shivir’ will be held for three days.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be inaugurating the event at 2 pm today, September 24, which is being organized by the General Administration Department (GAD), and tourism department, on behalf of the state government.

Senior-most secretaries from various departments, including ministers will be also attending the three-day Chintan Shivir, during which they will discuss the ongoing activities of the departments and the plans for the next five years. During their discussion, they will also chart out a roadmap of the departments for the next five years which is likely to be prepared during the session.

Speaking about the Chintan Shivir, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika said, “In this Chintan Shivir, all the stakeholders including senior bureaucrats will be creating a roadmap of the departments for the next five years and how we can take the state on the path of development by 2026.

Whatever the dream of Chief Minister is, it should be our collective objective to take forward CM’s dream of making Assam come among the top 5 states.”

Notably, spiritual leaders Sri Sri Ravi Shankar of the Art of Living and Sadhguru have been invited to take part in the Chintan Shivir.

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