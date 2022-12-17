State Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya announced the launch of a new city cab service app in 2023 here on December 17 in Guwahati.

The development came when Minister Suklabaidya met with the city’s taxi drivers at ISBT in Guwahati and as per sources claim that the new government-operated taxi service will be made more affordable for customers.

Drivers will also benefit from the service because, with the exception of Rs 12.50 per day, they won't have to pay any commission for each ride to the app.

This taxi service will employ up to 50,000 vehicles.

It needs mention here since the government relaxed the COVID-19 lockdown, commuters have been facing problems from the cab and bike service providers as many have alleged exorbitant prices for short distances.

Some have even alleged harassment at the hands of the cab and bike drivers for refusing to pay the amount demanded by the drivers.

On the other hand, the taxi drivers claimed that the cab companies they provided services for took a sizable commission for each ride, leaving them with little profit.

This initiative of providing a new cab service within Guwahati was created by the government to benefit both service providers and customers.

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