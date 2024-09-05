To ease the financial burden on students and their families, the Government of Assam has launched the Abhinandan: Education Loan Subsidy Scheme 2.0. This scheme aims to support students pursuing higher education by offering a subsidy of up to Rs 50,000 on their education loans.

The initiative, which starts today, will remain open for applications until October 20, 2024. The subsidy can be claimed by students whose education loans were sanctioned between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2024. However, loans classified as non-performing assets (NPAs) or those under Rs 2 lakh are not eligible.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma stated the government's commitment to empowering Assam's youth, stating, "This scheme is a step towards ensuring a bright future for our students by alleviating financial stress."

Eligible students can apply through the official portal by logging in with their mobile number and completing the application process online.