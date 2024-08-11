Assam government's power department is set to launch an awareness drive aiming to prevent wild elephants from being electrocuted through illegal power connections, Minister Nandita Garlosa said at the inauguration of the 'HaatiApp' mobile application and a solar fence manual.

The initiative focuses on grassroots communities in Human-Elephant Conflict (HEC) hotspots, areas where residents at times use illegal power connections in fences to protect themselves and their properties from wild elephant attacks.

Furthermore, Minister Garlosa stated that people have adopted such dangerous measures to save their life and property, despite elephants being revered across the state.

Expressing confidence that the mobile application and the handbook manual would help in mitigating HEC, Garlosa exalted that the power department will raise awareness about the risks and legal implications of using illegal electric connections.

The 'HaatiApp' which has been developed by the biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, serves as an early warning system and alerts communities to the presence of wild elephants near human settlements.

Moreover, the application also has an ex gratia application form, using which victims who have suffered damages due to elephants can submit claims for compensation to the respective forest divisions.

Meanwhile, the organisation has also compiled an Assamese handbook on solar-powered fences which would help in mitigating HEC and provide information on its functioning and maintenance.