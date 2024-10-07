The Assam government launched the e-Khazana platform to streamline and simplify the process of land revenue payment, making it hassle-free.

The platform is designed especially to make it user-friendly and it enables secure, efficient, and instant payments which eliminates the need for queues and delays.

On their X handle, the Assam Chief Minister's office stated, "Pattadars can now conveniently pay their land revenue by scanning the QR code or by visiting https://basundhara.assam.gov.in/ekhazana. This user-friendly system enables secure, efficient, and instant payments, eliminating the need for queues and delays."

To simplify land revenue payment, the government also notified guidelines that can be followed.



1. Scan the QR Code - Pay your land revenue in seconds.

2. Visit https://basundhara.assam.gov.in/ekhazana and make hassle-free payments.

3. No queue, no delay - Pay your land revenue anytime, anywhere.

4. Empowering Pattadars for easy, secure, and instant land revenue payments.