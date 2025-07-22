Assam Government launches 'Path Samanway' portal to streamline road works, bolster urban coordination

In a move to address the chaos caused by uncoordinated road excavations in Guwahati, the Assam government on Tuesday, July 22, launched a comprehensive web-based portal titled ‘Path Samanway’, aimed at ensuring inter-departmental synchronization and enhancing accountability among civic agencies.

The portal, developed under the leadership of the Kamrup (Metro) District Administration and guided by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, was formally unveiled at Janata Bhawan, Dispur. The inauguration was presided over by Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, alongside senior officials from various government departments and urban bodies. Citizens can now access the portal at pathsamanway.assam.gov.in.

The initiative comes in response to mounting public grievances over frequent and poorly coordinated road digging activities in Guwahati — a recurring issue that has led to significant traffic snarls, safety concerns, and long-standing civic inconvenience.

“The Path Samanway portal will bridge the communication gap between departments and bring much-needed relief to citizens,” Minister Mallabaruah said during the launch. “Multiple agencies often undertake works without proper coordination, leading to unnecessary hardship for the public. This platform will centralize operations and enforce accountability.”

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Minister added that the portal integrates road-owning departments and executing agencies on a single digital platform to facilitate real-time coordination and transparency.

Key Features of ‘Path Samanway’:

Transparency for Citizens: Residents can now monitor ongoing and upcoming road works, with department-wise and location-specific details available online.

Mandatory NOC Protocol: Agencies must obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from relevant authorities before initiating any road-cutting project.

Sequential Work Enforcement: No new excavation will be allowed until previous work at the site is completed and officially cleared.

Strict Timelines: Agencies must complete works within a defined period to prevent prolonged disruptions.

Safety Regulations: All road works must adhere to prescribed safety norms; violations may invoke penalties under the Disaster Management Act.

Inclusive Application: The portal covers both public and private agencies undertaking work within Guwahati city limits.

In tandem with the digital initiative, the government also introduced urban planning reforms and environmental safeguards. Notably:

Eco-Zone Designation: Construction activities near wetlands and natural drainage channels have been banned. These zones will be declared Eco-Sensitive and protected by law.

Crackdown on Illegal High-Rises: A blanket restriction has been imposed on unregulated vertical developments in Guwahati, with enforcement measures to curb unauthorized construction.

Officials emphasized that public participation is integral to the platform’s success. Citizens are encouraged to use the portal not only for information but also to report violations, thereby fostering a participatory model of urban governance.

The 'Path Samanway' initiative is expected to serve as a model framework for other Indian cities facing similar infrastructural challenges, combining transparency, technology, and teamwork to create smarter and safer urban spaces.