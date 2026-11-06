The Assam government has launched an online registration portal for people wishing to attend the grand closing ceremony of Dr Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations, scheduled to be held on November 29 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Centenary Celebration portal on November 6. The registration window will remain open until November 28, while applicants will be able to download their registration passes from November 12.

According to the announced arrangements, applicants will undergo background verification as part of the registration process.

The closing ceremony will be jointly organised by the Government of India and the Assam government, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending as the Chief Guest.

As part of the celebrations, renowned singer Usha Mangeshkar will be conferred with the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Award.

The programme will feature performances by several celebrated artistes, including Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan, Angaraag 'Papon' Mahanta, Kavita Krishnamurti, L. Subramaniam and Mahalaxmi Iyer.

Prominent artistes from Assam, including Tarali Sarma, Mousumi Saharia, Anandita Paul, Zublee Baruah, Nahid Afrin, Shankuraj Konwar, Rupam Bhuyan, Dikshu Sarma, Dawar Hazarika, Mayur Hazarika and Achurjya Borpatra, are also expected to participate.

In another major initiative, the Assam government will facilitate the participation of around 1,000 students from the state. Students with an interest in cultural activities will be selected from different colleges across Assam to attend the programme in New Delhi.

The November 29 ceremony will mark the culmination of the centenary celebrations honouring Dr Bhupen Hazarika and his enduring contribution to music, culture and society.