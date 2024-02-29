The Government of Assam's Department of School Education is set to revitalize 295 schools across various districts. With a total investment of 1714.23 Crore, the project aims to enhance the infrastructure of these educational institutions.

The amenities planned for these schools include ample classrooms, smart technology-equipped learning spaces, comprehensive libraries, common areas, restrooms for both girls and boys, necessary furniture, advanced science laboratories, provision of safe drinking water, and beautifully landscaped courtyards.

The districts targeted for this transformation include Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Jorhat, Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara Mankachar, Tinsukia, Udalguri, and West Karbi Anglong.

The schools selected for this transformation in various districts include Salbari H.S. School, Tamulpur Higher Secondary School, Kaklabari High School, Kumarikata H.S. School, Anchalik H.S. School, Merkuchi, and many more.

This comprehensive effort aims to provide better learning environments for students, ensuring that they have access to modern facilities conducive to their overall growth and education. The government's commitment to education is evident through this substantial investment, which will positively impact the educational landscape in Assam.